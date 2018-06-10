Man Utd release eight players, Johnstone and Carrick among departures

Manchester United submitted their released list to the Premier League, which reveals they have released eight players this summer, including Max Johnstone and Michael Carrick. Jake Kenyon, Ilias Moutha-Sebtaoui, Devonte Redmond, Theo Richardson, Joe Riley and Charlie Scott make up the other six players on their way out.
Manchester United’s released list
- Carrick, Michael
- Johnstone, Max Oliver
- Kenyon, Jake Barry
- Moutha-Sebtaoui, Ilias
- Redmond, Devonte Vincent
- Richardson, Theo Huw
- Riley, Joe
- Scott, Charlie Thomas
Carrick made 464 appearances for United since joining the club from Tottenham Hotspur in 2006. He won five Premier League titles, three League Cups and one FA Cup in his 12 years at Old Trafford.
After struggling for playing time last season, the 36-year-old is now hanging up his boots to become a first-team coach in 2018/19.
Manchester United’s retained list (Premier League)
- Baars, Millen
- Bailly, Eric Bertrand
- Barlow, Aidan Will
- Blind, Daley (extended)
- Bohui, Joshua Raymond
- Boonen, Indy Zeb Pepe (offer)
- Borthwick-Jackson, Cameron Jake
- Burkart, Nishan Connell
- Castro Pereira, Joel Dinis
- Chong, Tahith
- Darmian, Matteo
- De Gea Quintana, David
- Dearnley, Zachary Harry (offer)
- Dunne, Max Edward
- Ercolani, Luca
- Fellaini-Bakkioui, Marouane (offer)
- Fojticek, Alex
- Fosu-Mensah, Evans Timothy Fosu
- Gomes, Adilson Angel Abreu de
- Gribbin, Callum Anthony
- Hamilton, Ethan Billy (offer)
- Henderson, Dean Bradley (offer)
- Herrera Aguera, Ander
- Hoelgebaum Pereira, Andreas Hugo
- Johnstone, Samuel Luke (extended)
- Jones, Philip Anthony
- Kehinde, Tosin Samuel (offer)
- Kovar, Matej
- Levitt, Dylan James Christopher
- Lindelof, Victor Jorgen Nilsson
- Lingard, Jesse Ellis
- Lukaku, Romelu Menama
- Martial, Anthony Joran
- Mata Garcia, Juan Manuel (extended)
- Matic, Nemanja
- McIntosh-Buffonge, Darren Raekwon
- McTominay, Scott
- Mitchell, Demetri Kareem
- O’Connor, Lee Patrick
- O’Hara, Kieran Michael
- Olosunde, Matthew Olawale
- Pogba, Paul Labile
- Poole, Regan Leslie
- Puigmal Martinez, Arnau
- Ramazani, Largie
- Rashford, Marcus
- Rojo, Faustino Marcos Alberto
- Romero, Sergio German
- Sanchez, Alexis
- Sang, Thomas Roy
- Shaw, Luke Paul Hoar (extended)
- Smalling, Christopher
- Tanner, George
- Traore, Aliou Badara
- Tuanzebe, Axel
- Valencia Mosquera, Luis Antonio
- Warren, Tyrell Nathaniel
- Whelan, Callum Tyler (offer)
- Williams, Brandon Paul Brian
- Williams, Ro-Shaun Oman
- Willock, Matthew
- Wilson, James Antony
- Young, Ashley Simon (extended)