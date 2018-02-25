Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Man Utd put mammoth deal ‘on the table’ to sign Isco

25 February, 2018 English Premier League, La Liga, Manchester United, Transfer News & Rumours

According to Don Balon, Manchester United are lining up a considerable offer to land to signature of Real Madrid midfielder Isco. The 25-year-old was left on the bench in Friday night’s win over Alaves and hasn’t been a regular in the first-team in recent weeks.

Signed from Malaga in 2013, Isco has scored and created nine goals in 15 La Liga starts this season, but he’s found himself in and out of the side of late, amassing only 316 minutes of playing time from 990 available. As a result, there might be a slim chance he considers a move for the right price.

Don Balon say Manchester United are desperate for a creative midfielder and view Isco as the key to their future success. With Ander Herrera and Paul Pogba leaving a lot to be desired this season, Jose Mourinho will put a lofty bid “on the table” for the Real Madrid man at the end of the season.

A £176m offer from the Red Devils has been mooted, as well as a £17.6m-a-year deal for Isco if he agrees to move away from the Santiago Bernabeu. It would make the Spanish international their most expensive signing, surpassing the £89m spent on Paul Pogba in 2016, but progress won’t be made until the summer.

About The Author

Crippy Cooke

Crippy can be found on Twitter (@CrippyCooke) He is a sports journalist who has written for the Independent, Bleacher Report, Huffington Post, Daily Mail and Daily Telegraph among others. Crippy treats football gossip with a dash of cynicism and loves tearing apart outlandish rumours.