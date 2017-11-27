Man Utd legend rules Tottenham, Chelsea and Arsenal out of title race

Gary Neville believes this season’s Premier League title battle is already a two-horse race.
Manchester City maintained their eight-point lead at the top of the table with a 2-1 victory over Huddersfield on Sunday, while Manchester United won 1-0 against Brighton the previous day.
Chelsea’s draw at Liverpool left them three points of adrift of United, with Arsenal and Tottenham further behind in fourth and fifth.
“It definitely does remain a Manchester duel for the title,” he told Sky Sports.
“At this moment in time, it is United who are closest to Man City, but I don’t think Liverpool, Tottenham, Arsenal or Chelsea are right this season.
“Man Utd are certainly the most capable to mount a challenge to Man City but it’s about getting close enough to them.
“At the moment, Man City’s performances are really good, it’s a high level.
“But you have to retain hope if you’re Man Utd and think that something could happen in a couple of weeks’ time in that Manchester derby that could start a run of results that will put doubt in Man City’s mind, that’s the only way United can be thinking.”
Neville’s views are difficult to dispute, with City looking a class apart this season.
United appear to be the best of the rest, but even after 13 games an eight point gap is a big deficit to make up.
Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal are not currently on the same level as City, whilst Liverpool’s defensive issues means they simply can’t be considered as serious challengers.