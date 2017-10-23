Man Utd legend praises Pochettino, but says Tottenham won’t finish top

Former Manchester United legend Gary Neville has praised Mauricio Pochettino, but he believes his Tottenham side won’t win the Premier League this season.
Spurs ruthlessly exposed Liverpool’s defensive deficiencies on Sunday to record a 4-1 victory and keep themselves five points behind table-topping Manchester City.
They travel to Old Trafford on Saturday, but despite their excellent form Neville doesn’t think Spurs can win the league.
“The job that Pochettino is doing here and the team that he has is brilliant,” Neville said.
“It’s everything Tottenham were not during my football career – resilient, good to watch, robust defensively and with young players – English players too, which is always a bonus.
“Harry Winks was fantastic and in the Bernabeu.
“Everything is right – it is a brilliant team, a brilliant coach, going into a new stadium and looking like they love playing with each other and with a connection to the fans.
“We have been quick over the years to criticise Daniel Levy and don’t offer praise when things are going right but he’s got a fantastic manager, a great youth set-up and now the youth players are being given a chance.
“People might say they don’t pay as well as other sides, but maybe he’s running his club in a sustainable way and that’s an achievement.
“I hope they can win the league because they play well enough to win the league, but I think in the end it will be too much for them and that’s my honest opinion.”
Spurs head into Saturday’s clash with United level on points with Jose Mourinho’s side and a victory there would prove they are genuine title contenders.
However, Man City have looked a class apart this season and it’s difficult to see any other side keeping pace with them this season.
Spurs look nailed on to finish in the top four and could be the sort of team worth backing to win one of the domestic cup competitions.