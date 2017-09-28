Man Utd legend blasts Chelsea star for “cheating” his teammates

Roy Keane has blasted Chelsea’s David Luiz after the defender handed Atletico Madrid a first-half lead in the Champions League on Wednesday.
Luiz gave away a penalty which Antoine Griezmann coolly slotted home, but second- half goals from Alvaro Morata and Michy Batshuayi gave Chelsea a 2-1 victory.
The result took the Blues to the top of their Champions League group, but Kean didn’t hold back in his criticism of the Brazilian’s performance.
“It’s madness really – it’s a form of cheating,” he told ITV.
“Why he’s doing it is beyond me. He’s lazy and he’s letting his teammates down.
“He knows himself. There’s no need. We see a lot of that going on, so I’m glad he got punished for it. It’s a form of cheating.”
It’s been an eventful couple of weeks for Luiz, who continues to be something of an enigma.
His studs-up lunge on Arsenal’s Sead Kolasinac a couple of weeks ago was deservedly met with a red card and the 30-year-old was lucky that his teammates dug him out of a hole last night.
Luiz was impressive as Chelsea swept to the title last season, but his antics during September have been questionable.
Keane’s comments come as no surprise and Chelsea fans will hope that Luiz isn’t returning to the error-prone ways that were a feature of his first spell at Stamford Bridge.