Man Utd legend believes Tottenham can resist offers for Harry Kane

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs says there’s no reason for Harry Kane to leave Tottenham Hotspur, as long as the club is challenging for honours.
Kane’s form during 2017 has sparked speculation that the likes of Barcelona or Real Madrid will target the England striker.
Giggs’ former teammate Gary Neville said Kane is worth £150 million, but the ex-Wales winger insists Spurs can retain his services.
“I thought Tottenham would struggle this season because of playing at Wembley and having to balance the Champions League, but they’ve got a top coach and maybe the best first-choice XI in the league,” he told Sky Sports.
“In Harry Kane, they’ve got somebody who is on fire and seems to take every chance that comes his way.
“It is his temperament as well – his demeanour didn’t change even though he wasn’t scoring goals in August, and he just seems to be getting better.”
Tottenham’s move into their new stadium at the start of next season should help boost manager Mauricio Pochettino’s spending power, meaning his star players are less likely to seek a move away from the club.
Giggs admitted every player would like the opportunity to win trophies, but questioned whether Kane would ever be tempted to leave a club he loves playing for.
“If they are not looking like winning anything and some of their other talented players start leaving, then big clubs will come knocking and he’ll have to think about his future,” he added.
“However, as long as he is competing for the Premier League and playing in the Champions League then there’s no reason for him to leave Tottenham.”