Man Utd fancied to exploit Liverpool’s skaky defence without nine strikers

Manchester United visit Liverpool this weekend aiming to maintain their excellent start to the Premier League season.
United head into the game level on points with Manchester City, but many pundits have suggested Saturday’s fixture is the first real test they’ve faced.
United boss Jose Mourinho was in playful mood in his press conference ahead of the game, suggesting he would field nine strikers when asked whether he would be ‘parking the bus’ against Liverpool.
Mourinho is without midfielders Paul Pogba and Marouane Fellaini for the trip to Anfield, but striker Romelu Lukaku will play after recovering from an ankle problem.
The visitors are slight favourites to win the game at 13/8, with Liverpool priced at 7/4. The draw is on offer at 12/5.
Lukaku has been in fine form this season and is available at around 7/2 to score the first goal. He is also on offer at 13/10 to score at any time during the game, and that looks decent value about a player who has already bagged seven goals this season.
United have lost just one of their last eight meetings with Liverpool in all competitions and are available at 10/3 to be leading at half-time and full-time this weekend.
Sadio Mane’s absence could see Liverpool struggle for goals, so odds of 12/1 for a 2-0 win for United also look tempting.
The Red Devils look capable of pushing Manchester City all the way in this season’s title race, but Liverpool’s early season form has been patchy.
Although they have lost just once this term, the Reds have also drawn three games and currently lie 7th in the table.
Their record of 12 goals conceded is the joint third worst in the Premier League, and the pressure is on Klopp to find a solution.
Playing three centre-halves could help Liverpool, especially as a defeat would leave them 10 points behind their big rivals.
Klopp’s refusal to abandon his attacking principles continues to hinder his team’s chances of success, but taking a more defensive approach may be the way to go against United.
A 1-1 draw is available at 5/1 and that result has proved to be a popular tip in the run up to the game.
The home side will be fired up for the game, but United should make it seven wins out of eight and keep up the pressure on City at the top of the table.
The home side are capable of getting on the scoresheet, so odds of 4/1 for United to win and both teams to score looks a solid wager.
