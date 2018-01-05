Man Utd eyeing Celtic full-back; rising Fulham star a better option

Manchester United are considering a move for Celtic full-back Kieran Tierney.
United have been strongly linkied with a move for Danny Rose, but Tottenham’s £50 million asking price and the player’s ongoing injury issues are proving problematical.
Manager Jose Mourinho has also considered Fulham’s Ryan Sessegnon, while Alex Sandro is also in the frame although Juventus are reluctant to sell.
The Daily Record claims Tierney’s Champions League experience could make him an attractive proposition to United, although Celtic’s defensive performances in this season’s tournament were unimpressive.
United’s increased interest in Tierney and Sessegnon has been sparked by a recent improvement in Luke Shaw’s form.
Shaw’s contract expires in June with United holding an option for a further season and his recent performances have pleased Mourinho. The 22-year-old had been offered to other English clubs, but his improvement could force the United boss into a rethink.
Rose and Sandro both look overpriced, leaving both Tierney and Sessegnon as viable alternatives.
Sessegnon appeals as the better prospect of that duo and a fee of £30 million plus add-ons would be a decent long-term investment for United.