Man Utd could agree deal with Barca for ‘old pupil’ Herrera

According to El Gol Digital, Manchester United could agree a £22m deal with Barcelona for midfielder Ander Herrera whose Old Trafford future is uncertain as he’s been short of playing time this season and is out of contract in 2019.
The 28-year-old is reportedly being eyed up by Barca manager Ernesto Valverde for whom Herrera was an ‘old pupil’ to at former side Athletic Bilbao. The combative midfielder exited the San Mamés Stadium in 2014 and has made 158 appearances in the United first-team since.
Herrera has won the Europa League, FA Cup and League Cup for his troubles, but this season could be his last in Manchester. El Gol Digital say the Spaniard has become out of favour under Mourinho, making just 12 starts in the Premier League, and could be sold for £22m.
The Red Devils have a difficult decision to make whether to extend Herrera’s deal or cash in on him early which he still holds value. Barcelona are believed to be keen on his signature, likely due to the Valverde link and because they’re losing Andres Iniesta from their midfield in the summer.
Herrera isn’t exactly a like-for-like for the World Cup winner, but given how well Paulinho has fared in his debut season at the Camp Nou, there could be a good role for the Manchester United man too.
