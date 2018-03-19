Man Utd could agree deal for James thanks to Mourinho and Alexis

According to Don Balon, Manchester United are hoping to sign Real Madrid attacking-midfielder James Rodriguez, with the Colombian international having an uncertain future.
James is halfway through a two-year loan spell with Bayern Munich and looks back to form at the Allianz Arena after struggling in Spain. The 26-year-old has scored and created 11 goals in 14 Bundesliga starts this season, helping the defending champions go 15 points clear at the summit after 27 games.
However, James fears he may be surplus to requirements if head coach Jupp Heynckes leaves at the end of the campaign, opening the door for Manchester United to make an approach.
Manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly ‘taking advantage’ of the playmaker’s situation, as is Alexis Sanchez who has been sending messages to convince him to Old Trafford. James could make a decision on his future after the 2018 World Cup in Russia this summer.
His release clause stands at £438m which is one of many reasons why United might not land his signature. Bayern have the option to buy James at the end of his two-season loan spell which is a stumbling block in United’s pursuit, as is as their overstocked attack.
The Red Devils have Anthony Martial, Alexis, Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata for competition, so they may need to offload one of two players before bringing new ones in.
Stats from Transfermarkt.