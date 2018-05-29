According to Don Balon, Manchester United could agree a deal with Barcelona for £131m-rated defender Jordi Alba whom Lionel Messi ‘is not at all ready to allow to leave’. The 29-year-old’s future at the Camp Nou is uncertain after his agent publicy criticised Barcelona for a lack of progress in contract talks.
Alba joined the Catalan giants from Valencia in 2012 and has gone on to make 246 appearances in all competitions, scoring and creating 53 goals. The Spanish international, who has made 60 appearances for his country, has won four La Liga titles, four Copa Del Reys and one Champions League trophy in six years.
He’s contracted with the club until 2020, but while there’s public discord between his representative and Barcelona, his future is being speculated about. United need a left-back to replace their soon-to-be-33-year-old Ashley Young. The Red Devils have been linked with Alex Sandro of Juventus and Tottenham Hotspur left-back Danny Rose, but Alba would be an upgrade on both.
Lionel Messi could be a stumbling block in United’s hopes of pursuing him, however, as the Argentine international has no intention of letting Barcelona sell him. The pair have a fantastic relationship on the pitch and Don Balon say Alba’s departure would infringe negatively on Messi’s performances.