According to The S*n, Manchester United could agree a £50m deal with Tottenham Hotspur for defender Toby Alderweireld, whom the Londoners are ‘willing to let leave’ for the right price this summer.
The 29-year-old has fallen out of favour under manager Mauricio Pochettino and could be on his way to Old Trafford as a result.
Alderweireld joined Tottenham from Atletico Madrid in 2015 and has gone on to make over 100 appearances in all competitions. Last season didn’t go to plan, however, with the Belgian international enduring an injury-hit campaign, making only 14 Premier League appearances. Jan Vertonghen and Davinson Sanchez have been preferred at the back.
With Victor Lindelof being linked with a move away from Old Trafford just one year after signing from Benfica, while Marcos Rojo and Daley Blind are also expected to leave United this summer, the Red Devils are in need of a stellar replacement at the back. And with Mourinho’s side falling short in the title, a player of Alderweireld’s experience could make an instant impact.
Eric Bailly, Chris Smalling and Phil Jones won’t be enough on their own at the back next season, so Alderweireld would be a stark improvement.
Stats from Transfermarkt.