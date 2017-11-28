Man Utd, Chelsea and Liverpool on alert as Pastore considers his future

Paris Saint-Germain forward Javier Pastore has admitted he could leave the club in January, citing disappointment over a lack of playing time, reports talkSPORT.
Manchester United have joined Chelsea and Liverpool in the race for his signature, and could have some luck in signing the £18m man given his latest quotes in L’Equipe.
The Argentine international was dropped for Sunday’s title-race six-pointer with defending champions AS Monaco, instead getting an eight-minute cameo at the end of the game.
He wasn’t happy at the decision by manager Unai Emery, and admitted being left out of such big games could make him reconsider his future at the Parc des Princes.
“I was disappointed. I always want to play, I do not play important matches like in the Champions League or today against Monaco. It was more or less like that all year long,” he told L’Equipe.
“I have already said it, I’m going to think about my future but the important thing is to try to help the team during the ten minutes that I enter the field.”
Manchester United are seemingly in the market for a playmaker, having been linked with Mesut Ozil recently.
Manager Jose Mourinho has been public in his criticism of Henrikh Mkhitaryan too, which may suggest he’s open to replacing him, in my opinion.
As for Chelsea, the Blues are struggling to get the best from Willian this season, and may be open to some more competition for places as a result.
Liverpool will need to replace Philippe Coutinho should he leave for Barcelona , and Pastore would be a cheap alternative.
The Argentine has scored and created 100 goals in 243 appearances for Paris Saint-Germain. Such goalscoring threat will ensure he has plenty of options should he seek an exit in January.
Stats from Transfermarkt.