Man Utd and Tottenham on alert as Simeone blasts Antoine Griezmann

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have had their hopes of adding quality to their squads boosted after Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone hit out at Antoine Griezmann.
Atletico are unbeaten in La Liga this season, but five draws from their first ten games has left them eight points behind leaders Barcelona.
Griezmann has scored just twice in the league this season, prompting Simeone’s criticism of his star striker.
“We do not have a player that wins us matches,” Simeone told ESPN.
“We don’t depend on one footballer, a team needs everybody to be involved.
“We have always been fine because the team pushed each other accordingly.
“We have to keep our concentration in the decisive moments of matches.
“In some passages of games we have lost our concentration, we can’t afford to do this.
“We will continue working in the same manner as always, we need people who think about the team.”
United boss Jose Mourinho has been a long-time admirer of Griezmann, while Spurs need to find another striker who can add to Harry Kane’s goals tally.
The 26-year-old is a proven performer and his current struggle for goals is likely to be a temporary blip rather than a permanent diminishing of his talents.
Simeone’s criticism is undoubtedly an attempt to speak Griezmann back into form, but United and Spurs will certainly be monitoring the situation over the next few weeks.