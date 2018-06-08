Man Utd and Liverpool target Anderson Talisca agrees to join Guangzhou Evergrande

Benfica’s Anderson Talisca has agreed to join Chinese Super League club, Guangzhou Evergrande Taobao Football Club on June 8, the Chinese club have confirmed.
The Brazilian was allowed to join the Turkish club Besiktas on loan for the last two seasons. A cumulative of 20 goals has been scored by the attacking midfielder for Besiktas in all competitions in the 2017/18 season. He also managed seven assists.
This is where Talisca impressed for them and drew attention from clubs from Europe and Asia. In Europe, particularly in England, Manchester United and Liverpool were interested in signing him in the summer transfer window.
Liverpool Echo discussed about the South American being a target for the Merseyside club. O Jogo wrote about interest in Talisca from Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United and two unnamed Chinese clubs.
United were ready to pay €40 million for Talisca in the summer transfer window. However, he has snubbed both the Red Devils and Jurgen Klopp’s side and now signed a short term deal with Guangzhou Evergrande.
Talisca will undergo his medical in the next few days and then join his new teammates in Italy, where they are preparing for the second half of the season.
A statement on Guangzhou Evergrande’s official website read, “At 23:18 on June 8, 2018, Beijing time, Guangzhou Evergrande Taobao Football Club officially announced the reaching an agreement with the Brazilian national Anderson Talisca, which was leased for six months.”
“After the player has passed the physical examination in the coming days, he will fly to Italy and join the team in summer training to prepare for the second half of the season.”
With Talisca now agreeing to join Guangzhou Evergrande, it is a massive blow for Manchester United and Liverpool. The two Premier League clubs, especially United were reportedly interested in signing him in the summer transfer window.