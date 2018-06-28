Man Utd and Juve target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic reveals when he will decide his future

Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic’s time in Russia at the FIFA 2018 World Cup came to an end after Serbia failed to make it to the knockout stages of the World Cup.
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is one player who has attracted interest from big clubs from Europe, starting from Lazio’s Serie A rivals Juventus, Premier League giants Manchester United and Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona.
The 23 year old is reportedly going to cost 100 million euros in the summer transfer window. As per the reports from Goal.com. Now that Serbia are out of the World Cup, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic wants to take a few days off and then hold talks with Lazio on whether to continue with them or look for a transfer.
“I have not decided where I will play in the future. The World Cup ends for me now and what I think is taking a few days off, then there will be time to talk to Lazio and make a decision if I continue in Rome or agree to transfer,” Sergej Milinkovic-Savic said during an interview with Mundo Deportivo.
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic also talks about his father’s influence when it comes to advices, but the midfielder stressed that when deciding his future, he will be the one to make the final call.
“For my father, logically I will listen to him the advice that he gives me and I will value his opinions carefully. But with that said, I can assure you that the decision of where I will play will be taken personally,” he said.
The Lazio star was also asked about what he feels about Real Madrid and Barcelona’s interest, while he also admitted a move to Juventus now seems logically according to his father.
“Who does not take pride in being related to Barça or Real Madrid?. It seems very good to me that my father likes the idea of going to Juventus first and then jumping to another great team like Real Madrid or Barça,” the Serbian said.
“But it’s me who plays and I must assess where I pursue my career. I know he says it thinking it’s the best thing for me, but now I have to make decisions personally.”