Man Utd and Juve target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic gives future update

Lazio star midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is one of the hottest properties in Europe and was wanted by big clubs across the continent. Paris St Germain, Manchester United, Juventus, Real Madrid and now even Barcelona are all rumoured to be planning to sign the talented midfield player.
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is now in Russia, representing his country, Serbia at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. So far, has has played in two matches for the side managed by Mladen Krstajic. The first one was against Costa Rica, which Serbia won 1-0 and then the next one was against Switzerland on June 22, Friday.
Serbia lost 2-1 to Switzerland, despite taking the lead. There are reports suggesting that the Italian club have slapped a price tag of 100 million euros on Sergej Milinkovic-Savic in the summer transfer window.
The reporters asked for an update on the 23 year old Lazio star’s future as to where he will play next season. However, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic refused to respond to that and stressed that he now wants to focus on helping Serbia make it to the knock out stages of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
“The World Cup is a beautiful thing. And now I’m not thinking about what to do next, but only to my national team and do everything possible to reach the last 16,” Sergej Milinkovic-Savic said, as quoted by the Manchester Evening News.
As per the reports in Italy, rumours claim Juventus are leading the race in signing Sergej Milinkovic-Savic in the summer transfer window. When Sergej Milinkovic-Savic was further quizzed about the interest from the Old Lady, he further mentioned, “I can smile, but I have to think solely about the World Cup. Then we’ll see what to do.”
Meanwhile, the Manchester Evening News reports that Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United are now gauging Sergej Milinkovic-Savic transfer in the summer transfer window.