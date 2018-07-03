Man Utd and Barcelona ask about Paris St Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot

Paris St Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot has been on the radar of the big clubs from the continent even before the summer transfer window opened in England and other European countries.
Adrien Rabiot will be a free agent in the summer of 2019, if Paris St Germain fail to agree a new deal with their player. As per the information gathered by TRANSFER market WEB, the France international midfielder has been a transfer target for Manchester United, Barcelona and Juventus.
As per the TRANSFER market WEB, Juventus have already discussed about Adrien Rabiot with Paris St Germain director of football, Antero Henrique. The Turin club are looking to sign the 23 year old in the ongoing summer transfer window.
Paris St Germain star midfielder Adrien Rabiot’s mother is also his agent. According to the report, the Serie A champions have already discussed with Adrien Rabiot’s agent for a proposed transfer.
The fee mentioned in the report from TRANSFER market WEB is 28 million euros, which approximately comes close to 25 million pounds. The publication not only mentions about interest from Juventus alone.
They also go on to cite Manchester United and Barcelona. TRANSFER market WEB says Jose Mourinho’s side ad Ernesto Valverde’s side have asked about Paris St Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot.
Juventus signed German international midfielder Emre Can in the summer transfer window. He joined the Old Lady as a free agent after his contract expired with the English Premier League club, Liverpool.
Manchester United have also completed the signing of Fred, while Marouane Fellaini has signed a new contract with the Red Devils. Thouh they were looking for a new midfielder in the summer transfer window, if the reports were to be believed.
Barcelona are expected to bring Arthur Melo from Gremio to the club in the summer transfer window. So, it should be seen as to which club will sign Adrien Rabiot from Paris St Germain for a fee of 28 million euros.