Man Utd agree pro deal for creative midfielder McGhee

Manchester United confirm they have agreed to a first professional deal for creative midfielder Dion McGhee. The versatile 17-year-old made 13 appearances for the u18s under Kieran McKenna last season and will now look to make the transition from youth football into the first-team.
McGhee is a playmaker-type who can operate in the No.10 role as well as play out wide and may have a bright future ahead of him if he can keep developing. He’ll look at Scott McTominay as inspiration, with the Scottish international going from the reserves to the first-team last season and making 23 appearances in all competitions for his troubles.
Jesse Lingard and Marcus Rashford’s successful transition to the first-team has seen the pair rack up a combined 3683 minutes of Premier League this season and make the England squad for the 2018 World Cup in Russia. It’s evidence United’s youth system is still working, as players continue to make their way from the u18s, to the reserves and to the seniors.
McGhee is still only young, however, and likely has a long way to go in his career before he’s emulating the likes of Lingard and Rashford, but a professional contract for one of the biggest clubs in the world isn’t a bad start.
