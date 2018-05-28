Man Utd agree deal with Juventus for Darmian, confirmation next week

According to Il Gazzetta, Manchester United have agreed a £12m deal with Juventus for Matteo Darmian.
The 28-year-old has struggled for playing time under United manager Jose Mourinho and is expected to make the switch from Old Trafford in early June.
Darmian joined the Red Devils from Torino in 2015 and has gone on to make 85 appearances in all competitions, but game time has somewhat alluded him in the last 12 months.
The Italian international made only five Premier League starts for United, with Antonio Valencia preferred at right-back and Ashley Young preferred at left-back. A move was necessary for more playing time.
And with Darmian having only one year left on his United contract, the club were forced to cash in early rather than risk losing him for nothing in 2019. United paid £12.7m for the defender’s signature three years ago and will recoup most of their losses with his sale.
Juventus have found a replacement for the departing Stephan Lichtsteiner so it’s a deal that benefits all parties. Goal says official confirmation will be next week. It’s unknown if Mourinho is lining up a replacement for Darmian, as his Old Trafford departure will leave the Red Devils somewhat short on cover.
Stats from Transfermarkt.