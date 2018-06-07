Man United new signing Fred suffers injury in Brazil training, doctor confirms ‘trauma in right ankle’

Manchester United first signing of the summer transfer window Fred suffered an injury while he was training with Brazil in London today.
Shakhtar Donetsk and Manchester United have already agreed a fee for the 25-year-old midfielder. He has been selected by Tite for the national team squad as they prepare for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
Brazil are currently training in England following their friendly against Croatia at Anfield. During today’s training session, Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro made a sliding tackle on Fred. When this happened, Casemiro’s knee landed on Fred’s ankle and he was forced off the training pitch.
The Sun reports, following the injury to Fred, the training session was stopped for a while as he received attention from the team doctors. Fred was seen with his hands in his head after the tackle from the Real Madrid midfielder.
Dr Rodrigo Lasmar, Brazil team doctor, has confirmed Fred “had a right ankle trauma” and must wait for 24 hours to find the full extent of the injury.
Fred had a right ankle trauma and has started his recovery work, but he still has pain and it is early to do any diagnosis,” Lasmar explained.
“We have to wait for the first 24 hours. He could wake up tomorrow without complaints, but the evolution may not be positive and we need to have an exam. We have to wait.”