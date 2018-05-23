Man United linked with shock move Neymar

According to reports, Neymar has made it his priority to seal a move to Manchester United this summer.
The Brazil international moved to PSG from Barcelona last summer for a world-record €222 million. However there have been persistent rumors which have suggested that he is unhappy with life at the French club and even regrets the move.
Real Madrid have been strongly linked with the signature of Neymar and it has been suggested that they will be even willing to offer Toni Kroos and Gareth Bale as part of a package to complete a deal.
If Neymar moves to Madrid, it could potentially be disastrous for him as well as well as the Spanish giants. One of the major reasons behind why he moved from Barcelona to PSG was so that he could be the main player within the squad. At Barcelona, his wish could not be fulfilled due to the presence of players such as Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi and Andres Iniesta within the squad.
There is a strong chance that if Neymar moves to the Santiago Bernabeu, Cristiano Ronaldo will not be happy and there could be serious conflicts within the team due to the clash of ego’s.
According to Don Balon, Neymar has made moving to United his top wish if he is allowed to leave PSG.
United are reportedly willing to pay Neymar a salary of £500 000 per week which is also earned by Lionel Messi and Alexis Sanchez.
A move to United will suit Neymar better-it will allow him to have a starring role.
In addition to this, he could help Jose Mourinho’s side to challenge for major silverware next season.