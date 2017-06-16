Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs keen on Southampton managerial job

Manchester United legend and former winger Ryan Giggs is eager to take up the vacant managerial position at Southampton, according to the Daily Mail.
The Saints sacked Claude Puel on Thursday after a disappointing run of results towards the end of last season when they managed only one win in their final eight league matches and scored one goal in the last six games.
Puel leaves Southampton after just one season in-charge, leading the club to eighth league finish last season and marginally missing out on the final European position.
And according to reports, Ryan Giggs is keen to fill in the void left behind by the departure of the 55-year-old French coach. The former Welsh skipper is looking to kick-start his full-time managerial career and believes that the South Coast side are a very favorable club to do that.
Giggs was named as the temporary caretaker of Manchester United in 2014 imminently after the sacking of David Moyes for the final four Premier League fixtures as the Red Devils won two and lost one game.
The most decorated player in English football has previously been linked with several managerial positions including Swansea City last season before Paul Clement was appointed.
Despite Giggs’ desire to return to the Premier League, Southampton are likely to look elsewhere in search for a more experienced candidate with reports suggesting that the Saints are preparing to interview former Alaves manager Mauricio Pellegrino and former Ajax boss Frank De Boer, who is widely considered as the favorite to be named as Claude Puel’s imminent successor.
During his six seasons in-charge of Ajax, De Boer remarkably led the club to four consecutive Eredivisie titles between 2010 and 2014 and the Dutch coach also has a rich reputation for developing young players.
Southampton are poised to appoint their new head coach by the end of next week to ensure that the new managerial team is in place by the start of pre-season on June 29.