Man United conundrum over possible move for Real Madrid star

Manchester United face a major conundrum over a possible move for Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo.
Spanish football expert Guillem Balague says the 32-year-old is unhappy that promises over a new contract have not been kept and he is ready to end his nine-year stay in Spain’s capital.
Ronaldo has been repeatedly linked with a move back to United over the past few years, but Balague has questioned whether the finances of the transfer would stack up.
“Ronaldo’s message is he wants to leave, and it appears Real Madrid will be willing to let him go,” Balague told Sky Sports.
“However, Real would love to see a fight between PSG and Man Utd, but the situation is more complicated than simply being interested in the player.
“To add to a net annual salary demand of around £44 million, Real would also demand around £89 million for Ronaldo.
“That is an almighty expense for a player who would arrive aged 33.
“Here’s United’s conundrum: the club cannot show a lack of interest if it is confirmed that Ronaldo is on the market.
“But the huge amount of money his transfer would demand cannot be justified.”
While a return for Ronaldo would be costly for United, the club could expect to recoup plenty of the outlay through merchandise sales.
Ronaldo has regularly accounted for nearly half of Madrid’s shirt sales during his time with Los Blancos, and a return to Old Trafford would undoubtedly generate significant income for United helping them balance the overall cost of the deal.