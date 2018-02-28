Man City want Kroos as Toure replacement but there’s one catch

According to Don Balon, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola wants to sign Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos as a replacement for Yaya Toure, but the Sky Blues have been met with a stumbling block.
The report says Real president Florentino Perez has no desire to sell the 28-year-old for less than his £439.9m release clause, although £88m (€100m) might well be enough.
The German international has made over 170 appearances in all competitions since his 2014 move from Bayern Munich but his future is uncertain with Real struggling for form this season – third in La Liga and 14 points off leaders Barcelona.
Toure has been a fantastic servant in his eight years at the Etihad Stadium, making over 300 appearances in all competitions, winning two Premier League titles, three League Cups and one FA Cup.
He’s failed to start a league game this season, making only five substitute appearances, and is expected to leave at the end of his contract due to a lack of playing time.
The Citizens are hoping to land his replacement this summer, but Kroos has also been linked with Manchester United which could prove a stumbling block in the race for his signature.
Don Balon say Guardiola originally wanted Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets but will instead opt for Kroos if they can agree a deal with Real Madrid.
City’s club record signing is Aymeric Laporte joining for £57m from Athletic Bilbao in January, but they may have to pay at least £88m to land Kroos.