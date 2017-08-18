Man City vs Everton Prediction, Betting Tips and Preview

Manchester City vs Everton Prediction, Betting Tips and Preview ahead of Monday’s Premier League fixture.
Manchester City vs Everton
English Premier League 2017/18
21st August, 16:00 pm BST
Etihad Stadium, Manchester
Live Stream: Watch Manchester City vs Everton live on Sky Sports Premier League (UK)
MAN CITY TEAM NEWS & PREVIEW
City kicked off their season with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Brighton.
Per Guardiola has splashed the cash this summer, spending around £200 million on the likes of Bernard Mendy, Ederson, Kyle Walker, Danilo and Bernardo Silva.
Mendy is doubtful with a thigh injury, but Fabian Delph and Ilkay Gundogan are back in training and could come into contention.
Possible Man City line-up: Ederson, Kompany, Stones, Otamendi, Fernandinho, Walker, De Bruyne, Silva, Danilo, Aguero, Jesus.
EVERTON TEAM NEWS & PREVIEW
Everton defeated Hajduk Split 2-0 in the Europa League on Thursday to record their fourth victory in a row and equal a long-standing club record.
Ronald Koeman has also been busy in the transfer market, adding Wayne Rooney, Davy Klaassen, Cuco Martina, Sandro Ramirez, Jordan Pickford, Michael Keane and Gylfi Sigurdsson to his squad.
Seamus Coleman, Yannick Bolasie and Ramiro Funes Mori are all out with long term injuries, while James McCarthy is also doubtful for the game.
Possible Everton line-up: Pickford, Keane, Williams, Jagielka, Martina, Schneiderin, Gueye, Baines, Rooney, Klaassen, Ramirez.
MAN CITY VS EVERTON KEY STATS
Everton recorded their biggest Premier League victory over City when they won 4-0 in the last meeting between the two sides.
Wayne Rooney needs one more goal to reach 200 in the Premier League.
Sergio Aguero needs one goal to overtake Dwight Yorke as the all-time highest non-European goalscorer in Premier League history (both currently 123).
MAN CITY VS EVERTON BETTING TIPS
City are priced around 1/3 on Monday, so the correct score markets may be the way to play this one. A 2-0 victory for the home side is 6/1, while 2-1 is on offer at 15/2.
MAN CITY VS EVERTON PREDICTION
Both sides have started the season in good form, but home advantage could be the key to a City victory.
Man City 2-1 Everton