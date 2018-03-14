According to Don Balon, Manchester City want ‘the best striker in the Premier League’ to join Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus in their attack next season.
Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has been linked with Real Madrid but City may have stolen a march as Real can’t afford the English international.
The 24-year-old has become one of the best strikers in Europe, scoring 134 goals in 204 games for Spurs. He’s netted 12 in 23 games for the national team too.
Kane’s form has led to increased interest in his signature, but Tottenham reportedly won’t accept less than £177m for the centre-forward.
Don Balon say City are ‘willing to pay’, but Real Madrid aren’t and may opt for Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski as a result.
Despite the Sky Blues having won the EFL Cup and being on course to win the Premier League, manager Pep Guardiola still wants to ‘blow up the market’ this summer with the best players possible.
The Citizens are ahead of Real in the race for Kane, but the £110k-per-week star has shown no desire to leave Tottenham which may prove a stumbling block in their pursuit.
He’s recently admitted that he “can’t wait to be out there (at Tottenham’s new stadium next season) scoring some goals”, which is a good sign he’s staying for at least another year.
