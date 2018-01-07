Man City poised to make £25 million bid for wantaway Arsenal star

Manchester City are set to make a £25 million bid for Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez.
A recent injury to Gabriel Jesus has weakened City’s forward options and manager Pep Guardiola has decided he needs to prioritise strengthening his attack for the remainder of the season.
A move for the 29-year-old would see them abandon their plan to trigger the £28.5 million buy-out clause in Inigo Martinez’s contract at Real Sociedad due to Champions League regulations.
Clubs through to the last 16 of the competition are allowed to make three changes to the 25-man squads submitted to UEFA in September, but they can only add one player who has appeared in the Europa League.
Guardiola has decided that his need to bring in a forward is more pressing following the news that Jesus will miss up to two months with ligament damage.
Sanchez’s probable departure from the Emirates Stadium will crank up the pressure on Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger to bring in reinforcements.
The Gunners are currently sixth in the Premier League, five points adrift of the Champions League places, but Wenger has been linked with players who could make a difference to their season.
Monaco’s attacking midfielder Thomas Lemar and Paris Saint-Germain winger Goncalo Guedes have been rumoured to be on Wenger’s wishlist and the Frenchman will surely need to act if Sanchez completes his move to City.