Man City plan £150m + Aguero bid for Hazard

According to the Daily Star, Manchester City are considering a club record bid of £150m to sign Chelsea forward Eden Hazard, which greatly surpasses Aymeric Laporte’s £57m move. City’s all-time top goalscorer Sergio Aguero could also be part of the deal.
Despite Pep Guardiola’s side being 16 points clear atop of the Premier League table, having scored 79 goals in 27 games, the Star believe City are still looking to strengthen their attack and would be happy using Aguero as a makeweight to get a deal done.
Chelsea are desperate to keep Hazard whom they signed from Lille in 2012. The Belgian international has become one of the best forwards in Europe, scoring and creating 105 goals in 161 Premier League games. It’s not hard to see why Manchester City would want the £200k-per-week star, but they don’t have a lot of room for another attacker.
With Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sane, Gabriel Jesus, Bernardo Silva and Sergio Aguero for options in the final third, Guardiola is blessed with goals. However, Aguero might be the player allowed to leave if it means bringing in Hazard. Chelsea won’t let the 27-year-old exit without a fight, but offering them a prolific striker might help a deal be accepted.
Alvaro Morata has struggled for consistency since his summer move from Real Madrid which led Chelsea to sign Olivier Giroud in January. If they could add Aguero to the attack, plus the £150m transfer fee, they may well strengthen enough to challenge for major honours again.
Manchester City certainly have the money to meet any demands, and with Aguero’s future being uncertain under Pep, it wouldn’t be such a shock to see him leave.
