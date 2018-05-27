Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Man City on alert as Neymar says he wants to work with “different” boss

Man City on alert as Neymar says he wants to work with “different” boss

27 May, 2018 English Premier League, Ligue 1, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Transfer News & Rumours


Neymar has paved the way for a move to Manchester City by admitting he wants to work with Pep Guardiola.

The Brazilian star left Barcelona to join Paris Saint-Germain last summer in a world-record £200 million deal, but he has since been heavily linked with a move away from the French champions.

The 26-year-old says he wants to experience working alongside Guardiola having missed the opportunity when he arrived at previous club Barcelona a year after the Spanish coach’s departure.

“I’ve always wanted to work with Guardiola – he’s different,” he told ESPN Brazil.

“I arrived (in Barcelona) a year after he left. I really want to work with him.”

Guardiola quit Barcelona in 2012 after guiding the club to 14 trophies in four seasons.

Neymar arrived a year later and went on to spend four seasons at the Nou Camp, before completing his big-money move to France.

Although PSG secured a French domestic treble last season, their failure to mount a serious challenge in the Champions League has sparked talk that Neymar will move on this summer.

Arsenal hold "concrete talks" with Sampdoria midfielder's agent

About The Author

michaeljblack

I'm a North West based freelance sports journalist with a passion for football. Follow me on Twitter @mjblack_ for my ramblings about the British game (plus other things thrown in for good measure).