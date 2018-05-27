Man City on alert as Neymar says he wants to work with “different” boss

Neymar has paved the way for a move to Manchester City by admitting he wants to work with Pep Guardiola.
The Brazilian star left Barcelona to join Paris Saint-Germain last summer in a world-record £200 million deal, but he has since been heavily linked with a move away from the French champions.
The 26-year-old says he wants to experience working alongside Guardiola having missed the opportunity when he arrived at previous club Barcelona a year after the Spanish coach’s departure.
“I’ve always wanted to work with Guardiola – he’s different,” he told ESPN Brazil.
“I arrived (in Barcelona) a year after he left. I really want to work with him.”
Guardiola quit Barcelona in 2012 after guiding the club to 14 trophies in four seasons.
Neymar arrived a year later and went on to spend four seasons at the Nou Camp, before completing his big-money move to France.
Although PSG secured a French domestic treble last season, their failure to mount a serious challenge in the Champions League has sparked talk that Neymar will move on this summer.