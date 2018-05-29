Man City could agree deal with Isco who is ‘not comfortable at Real Madrid’

According to Don Balon, Manchester City could agree a deal with Real Madrid for midfielder Isco, with the £610m-rated playmaker ‘not comfortable’ playing under Zinedine Zidane at the Santiago Bernabéu.
Isco has been treated like an outcast by his manager at times, being in and out of the starting eleven sporadically, and may have a decision to make if City lodge an official bid this summer. The 26-year-old can never feel he’s one of the first names on the teamsheet as he was substituted on or substitute off in 42 of his 49 appearances in all competitions last season.
City manager Pep Guardiola is looking to take advantage as he’s long been an admirer of Isco. He could be a long-term replacement for 32-year-old David Silva. The Spanish international is one of the best No.10s in Europe, scoring and creating 14 goals in 21 Liga starts last season, and would certainly improve an already stellar midfield at the Etihad.
The Los Blancos midfielder won’t be easy to sign, however, with four more years on his contract at the Bernabéu. Real, as a result, have no obligation to negotiate a deal if they don’t want to sell him, so Guardiola has a tough task landing his signature this summer – even if Isco is somewhat disillusioned under Zidane.