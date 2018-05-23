Blog Competitions English Premier League Man City could agree deal for ‘undervalued’ Isco who ‘is not happy at Real Madrid’

According to Don Balon, Manchester City could agree a deal for Isco who ‘is not happy at Real Madrid’ and feels ‘undervalued’. The 26-year-old has long been admired by City manager Pep Guardiola, although his £79m asking price could prove a stumbling block as the Sky Blues only want to pay £53m.

David Silva has shone as a deep-lying midfielder under Guardiola this season, earning himself a place in Spain’s World Cup squad this summer, but the talented playmaker is 32 and may not be able to play every week as he once could. Ilkay Gundogan is the only cover option in case of injury and he isn’t exactly like-for-like. Isco could be the ideal signing for City as a result.

Signed by Real from Malaga in 2013, Isco has gone on to make 239 appearances in all competitions, scoring and creating 95 goals. The 26-year-old made 48 appearances across the board this season, but he only lasted a full 90 minutes in seven of them.

Being frequently brought off or having to come on as a substitute has left Isco feeling ‘undervalued’ which could be good news for City if they would meet Real’s reported £79m asking price. Don Balon say the Manchester giants don’t want to pay more than £53m for the Spaniard which could mean they’ll end up disappointed this summer.

