Man City confirm Davenport has joined Burton on loan

Manchester City have confirmed midfielder Jacob Davenport has joined Championship side Burton Albion on loan until the end of the season.
The 19-year-old is regarded as “highly-rated” by Burton manager Nigel Clough, and says City boss Pep Guardiola has given a glowing endorsement of him.
✍ Best of luck to Jacob Davenport, who has joined @burtonalbionfc on loan until the end of the season ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/vO4zNjJwhe
— Man City Academy (@ManCityAcademy) January 31, 2018
Davenport was promoted from the u18s to the reserves in July, and has made a total of 22 appearances for City’s u23s. First-team football has alluded him, however, hence the loan move to Burton, and now the midfielder will be looking to continue his development at a more competitive level.
The England u18 international will be joining a Burton side struggling in the Championship, however, with Albion currently rock bottom of the table with only 24 points from 29 games. The Brewers are the lowest scorers in the division and have conceded the most goals, so Davenport will face a rude awakening when he features for Clough’s side.
He’s expected to return to parent club Manchester City when the season comes to close. This will be his first taste of senior football, having so far only played for the Sky Blues’ youth sides, and Clough is excited to see what Davenport can do. “We have not seen too much of him but he’s a highly-rated young midfielder,” he told the club’s official website.
“It’s great that Manchester City share our view that some Championship experience at this stage of his career will do him good. He’s generally a holding midfielder, but he has played left back and on the left hand side of midfield as well. He’s a young player that might just give us something a bit different.
“He’s highly-rated by Pep Guardiola and you won’t get a better endorsement than that. All we have heard about him is that if he doesn’t make it, it won’t be from the lack of trying to do everything right. He gives himself the best possible opportunity to be a professional footballer.
“It’s great he wants to come and that they want to let him out. Any experience at this stage of his career will be valuable.”
Stats from Transfermarkt.