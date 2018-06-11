Man City close in on Jorginho, Napoli president admits ‘deal can be done’

Manchester City are closing in on Napoli midfielder Jorginho, with president Aurelio De Laurentiis admitting a ‘deal can be done’, reports Goal. City previously had a bid rejected for the 26-year-old but could procure Jorginho’s signature in ‘the next few days’, according to Laurentiis.
The Napoli president told Sun Sport: “I think the deal can be done in the next few days. Everything is possible as we have a good relationship with Manchester City and their people, but we must negotiate.
“We are still not in agreement over the price for the player, but we’ll be near to the conclusion as they made an effort in the last few days.”
After rising through the youth ranks to the Hellas Verona first-team in 2011, Jorginho made 96 appearances in three years before joining Napoli, where he’s gone to make 160 appearances in all competitions.
The Brazilian-born Italian international has all the qualities to be a Pep Guardiola signing, marrying the combative attributes with a composure in possession and having the creativity to make chance for his teammates.
Jorginho scored and created six goals in 33 Serie A games last season, averaging 97 passes-per-game with 90% accuracy, creating 49 chances and averaging a tackle or interception every 24 minutes.
He would be a good replacement for Fernandinho and offers a similar creative threat as Ilkay Gundogan, David Silva and Kevin de Bruyne. Jorginho could set City back more than £44m, but it looks like it could be a bargain.
The midfielder could be one of two signings the Sky Blues make this summer, with Riyad Mahrez also on their radar.
Stats from Transfermarkt.