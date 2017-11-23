Man City and PSG battling for Alexis

According to the Mirror, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain will compete for the signature of Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez. The 28-year-old will be out of contract with the Gunners in the summer and is no closer to extending his stay at the Emirates.
With foreign clubs able to negotiate a pre-contract six months before the deal expires, Paris Saint-Germain stand a great chance of luring the Chilean to the French capital. However, City could sign Alexis in January if they’re willing to pay a large portion of his reported £60m valuation.
Alexis has been tipped to stay at the London club until the end of the season, but his future doesn’t look to be at Arsenal. It was the Gunners who pulled the plug on his £60m deal in the summer, a move which is believed to have left Alexis furious.
But offers are expected to come his way in January and Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger did suggest he may cash in on the Chilean international, rather than lose him for nothing next summer.
Alexis has been inconsistent this season, scoring just two goals in nine Premier League games, although he was outstanding in last Saturday’s 2-0 win over rivals Tottenham.
Nevertheless, with Arsenal sitting outside the top-four in the table, it’s unlikely the former Barcelona man will be convinced that the club have improved from last season.
And with Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain top of their respectively leagues, Alexis will surely consider either suitor a more attractive proposition.
