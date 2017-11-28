Man City and Napoli on alert after Vrsaljko asks to leave Atletico

According to Marca via talkSPORT, Atletico Madrid defender Sime Vrsaljko has asked the club to leave in January, having struggled for playing time this season.
The 25-year-old, who joined Atleti from Sassuolo in 2016, has failed to nail down a starting place with the La Liga giants, while struggling with knee and foot injuries.
Vrsaljko has made just two league starts this season, and has been an unused substitute in four of the eight matchday squads he’s featured in.
As a result, his future has been speculated about, and Manchester City and Napoli are reportedly the two sides keen to procure his signature. Vrsaljko is valued at £14m, more than affordable for both clubs, and he could well be moving on in January as a result.
Both City and Napoli might be wary of his injury problems, however, as half of his time in Spain has been spent on the treatment table. Nevertheless, reports from Marca suggest Atleti are keen to hold on to him despite their interest.
The game-changer is that the Croatian international has had face-to-face talks with the club’s officials, telling them of his desire to leave.
His ability to play left-back will attract the attention of City manager Pep Guardiola who has been looking for a replacement for the injured Benjamin Mendy.
