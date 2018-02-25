Man City and Man Utd still tracking Brazil star Neymar

Manchester City and Manchester United have been linked with a sensational summer swoop for Brazil star Neymar.
Despite only signing for Paris Saint-Germain at the start of the season, the 26-year-old has been regularly tipped to make a swift exit from the French capital.
PSG parted with £198 million to secure Neymar’s services last summer, but he has seemingly failed to settle with the Ligue 1 club.
Real Madrid were reportedly favourites to secure his signature, although a move to the Bernabeu would arguably be one of the most controversial signings of all time because of Neymar’s links with Barcelona.
French media outlet L’Equipe have consistently claimed that Neymar is unhappy at PSG and they have reiterated that the Manchester duo will rival Madrid to sign him this summer.
Neymar has been in fine form for PSG this season, scoring 29 goals in 29 appearances, but rumours about his future refuse to die down.
PSG’s 3-1 defeat against Madrid in the first leg of their last-16 Champions League tie has raised further questions about the club’s ability to compete at the highest level, and if the French side fail to progress to the quarter-finals speculation about Neymar’s future will increase further.