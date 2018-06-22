Manchester City have agreed a deal for Napoli midfielder Jorginho, confirms the player’s agent Joao Santos to TIMGate via City Watch. The 26-year-old has been on Pep Guardiola’s radar all summer, but the two clubs initially failed to agree on a fee. Santos says the fee still needs to be finalised, but there is a deal in place with City that will soon see Jorginho make the switch to the Etihad.
“We have a deal with Manchester City. Today I spoke to the sporting director of the English club and they are preparing the player’s contract. City are discussing bonuses and the amount of the transfer with Napoli. But mainly bonuses. I think everything will be OK in the end. For Jorginho, it is a great opportunity. We are happy. Now we’re waiting to sign,” he said.
With Yaya Toure leaving the club at the end of his contract this summer and Fernandinho in the eve of his career, City need a replacement midfielder. Guardiola wants his players to be comfortable on the ball and good adept at turning over possession. Jorginho fits the bill perfectly, averaging 97 passes-per-game with a 90% completion ratio, while creating 49 chances and averaging a tackle or interception every 24 minutes.
According to Corriere dello Sport, the Brazilian-born Italian international will sign a five-year contract worth £4m-per-annum. There are still some details to be completed, but City look to have finally landed the highly-rated star from Napoli. Jorginho has the combative and creative quality to be a real hit in Manchester and could yet improve under Guardiola’s tutelage.
Stats from Transfermarkt.