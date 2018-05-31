Man City agree deal for Braaf, the Netherlands’ ‘brightest young talent’

According to the Mirror, Manchester City have agreed a deal with PSV Eindhoven for the ‘brightest young talent’ in the Netherlands – striker Jayden Braaf. The Sky Blues beat Chelsea to his signature, despite it appearing the Londoners had originally signed Braaf, and he’s being tipped for a big future.
Braaf joined PSV from Ajax in 2014 and has turned out for the youth side, while playing six games for the Netherlands u15s. The 15-year-old is a versatile centre-forward who has a good eye for goal and is adept at dribbling.
Comfortable in possession, Braaf can score with both feet and could develop well at Manchester City. Pending his signing, he’s some distance from reaching the first-team, with Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero currently Pep Guardiola’s options in attack, but he has some stellar players to learn from.
Braaf may have opted against joining Chelsea as they have a poor record for developing their own talent and blooding them into the first-team, but City aren’t too well-known for their successful academy either.
The Sky Blues instead have paid big money to sign homegrown players from other clubs – John Stones, Kyle Walker, Patrick Roberts, Raheem Sterling. Time will tell if Braaf can make the transition from youth player to the first-team at the Etihad.
Stats from Transfermarkt.