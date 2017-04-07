Malaga vs Barcelona Prediction, Betting Tips, Preview & Live Stream Info ahead of this week’s La Liga fixture.
Malaga vs Barcelona
Liga BBVA 2016/17
8th April, 19:45 pm BST
La Rosaleda Stadium, Malaga
Live Stream: Watch Malaga vs Barcelona live on Sky Sports 5
Malaga Team News & Preview
Malaga host Barcelona in La Liga this weekend and the home side will be looking to build on their win over Sporting. It was their first under new coach Michel.
At home, Malaga have been in atrocious form and have lost five of their last six La Liga games. They will need to improve significantly if they want to avoid a thrashing against Barcelona in front of their own fans.
The home side will be without the services of Keko, Kuzmanovic and Kone for this game.
Predicted Malaga Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): Kameni; Rosales, Hernandez, Llorente, Ricca; Camacho, Recio; Juankar, Fornals, Castro; Ramirez
Barcelona Team News & Preview
Barcelona are in good form heading into this game and the Catalan giants should be able to punish a struggling Malaga side with ease.
They have been prolific going forward and their record of scoring 11 goals in their last three league matches will scare a leaky Malaga defence.
Vidal, Rafinha, Pique, Rakitic and Turan are ruled out for the away side.
Predicted Barcelona Starting Lineup (4-3-3): Ter Stegen; Roberto, Mascherano, Umtiti, Alba; Busquets, Gomes, Iniesta; Messi, Suarez, Neymar
Malaga vs Barcelona Key Stats
Barcelona have won 9 of their last 10 matches in La Liga.
Barcelona have won 8 of their last 9 away matches against Malaga in all competitions.
Barcelona have scored at least 3 goals in 5 of their last 6 matches in La Liga.
Malaga have lost 5 of their last 6 home matches in La Liga.
Malaga have conceded at least 2 goals in their last 3 home matches in La Liga.
Malaga vs Barcelona Betting Tips
Barcelona have been winning at both half time and full time in 7 of their last 10 matches in La Liga. Bet on the away side to win both halves.
There have been over 2.5 goals scored in Barcelona’s last 10 games in La Liga. Considering Malaga’s defensive problems, another high scoring game is likely.
Barcelona have kept a clean sheet in 5 of their last 7 matches against Malaga in all competitions. Bet on the away side to win to nil.
Malaga vs Barcelona Prediction
This should be a routine win for Barcelona. The home side are in very poor form and will struggle to contain the likes of Messi, Suarez and Neymar.
Barcelona will be determined to get a win and keep up with Real Madrid in the title race. There is a good chance of Atletico taking points off Real Madrid in the derby this weekend and the Catalan giants will want to capitalise.
An away win seems likely.
Malaga 0-3 Barcelona