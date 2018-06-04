Major blow for Man Utd as Umtiti agrees new deal with Barcelona

Manchester United have been dealt a major blow with Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti agreeing a new deal until 2023 at the Camp Nou.
United tried to capitalise on the 24-year-old’s uncertain future during his contract dispute with the Catalans, but Umtiti has finally committed his future to Barca, so an exit looks no longer on the cards.
The French international joined Barca from Olympique Lyonnais in 2016 and has racked up 83 appearances in all competitions. Umtiti has been a regular in the backline since his arrival two years ago, forming a potent defensive partnership with Gerard Pique, culminating in their pair winning the Liga title last season.
United manager Jose Mourinho is on the lookout for a centre-back and has long been keen on Umtiti. The Red Devils could be losing three defenders this summer and will need a stellar replacement as a result.
Daley Blind is out of contract in 12 months and was out of favour last year, Marcos Rojo was also struggling for playing time and is nearing the end of his contract with United, while Victor Lindelof has been linked with a loan move away after a forgettable debut season in Manchester.
Umtiti would be a stark improvement on their current backline for next season – Eric Bailly, Chris Smalling, Phil Jones – but it appears they’ve lost out on procuring his signature.
Stats from Transfermarkt.