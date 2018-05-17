Major blow for Liverpool as Can nears exit, announcement later this month

Liverpool have been dealt a major blow as Juventus close in on the signing of Emre Can. According to Goal, the German international will sign a five-year deal with the Italian Serie A champions worth £4m-a-year plus bonuses.
An announcement is expected to be made after Liverpool’s Champions League final with Real Madrid on May 26. The meeting in Kyiv could be Can’s last game for the Merseysiders if he can prove his fitness to Jurgen Klopp in time.
The 24-year-old joined the Reds from Bayer Leverkusen in 2014 and has gone on to make 166 appearances in all competitions, scoring and creating 26 goals. Can has been a regular this season, making 37 appearances, but he’s been angling for a move away from Anfield.
Can’s deal with Liverpool is up this summer and he hasn’t appeared keen to sign an extension which opened the door for Juventus to make an approach. Goal say the Serie A giants look to have won the race for his signature and could confirm the deal later this month.
It’s bad news for Liverpool as Can is a talented midfielder who was adept at nullifying the opposition and occasionally driving with the ball from deep to turn defence into attack. He could now make his farewell in the Champions League final.
