Liverpool confirm defender Jon Flanagan and midfielder Emre Can have left the club.
Can’s departure is a major blow for the Reds as he was a fantastic servant in his four years at Anfield. Manager Jurgen Klopp was keen to keep him and tried to tie him down to a new deal, to no avail.
Flanagan won’t be missed, however. The 25-year-old spent half of last season out on loan at Bolton Wanderers and pleaded guilty to common assault of his girlfriend. Flanagan rose through the youth ranks to the Liverpool first-team in 2011 and made 51 appearances in all competitions.
He made 23 Premier League appearances in 2013/14 as Liverpool came within a whisker of winning the title but has endured an injury-hit time at Anfield ever since. Flanagan made just five league appearances the following season and has been sent out to Burnley and Bolton on loan in the last two campaigns.
As for Can, the 24-year-old made 167 appearances in all competitions after joining from Bayer Leverkusen in 2014. He’s expected to join Juventus in the coming weeks. In his stead, the Reds have signed Naby Keita from RB Leipzig and Fabinho from AS Monaco.
