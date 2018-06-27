Major blow as Ings ‘will leave Liverpool’ this summer

Jurgen Klopp has been dealt a major blow, with Sky Sports revealing Danny Ings ‘will leave Liverpool’ this summer. The 25-year-old has struggled for form, fitness and playing time since making the move from Burnley in 2015. Ings’ departure is a blow for Klopp, as Liverpool Echo say the Reds boss considers the popular centre-forward as a model professional.
Nevertheless, Klopp won’t stand in his way as he understands regular game time will be needed next season, which is unlikely if he were to remain at Liverpool. Ings has made just 25 appearances in three years with the Merseysides, scoring only four goals. Big things were expected, but his stint at Anfield was blighted by back luck.
The England international made just nine appearances in all competitions in his debut season at Liverpool, spending the majority of the campaign sidelined after rupturing his cruciate ligament. The following season (2016/17) saw Ings recovering from a knee operation, making just two appearances in the League Cup, before returning to the fray in 2017/18.
Ings was named in Liverpool’s Premier League matchday squad 17 times last season, but Klopp was understandably reticent to overplay him. And with Sadio Mane, Daniel Sturridge, Roberto Firmino, Divock Origi and Mohamed Salah for competition in attack next season, Ings is wise to seek game time elsewhere.
Stats from Transfermarkt.