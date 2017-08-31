Mahrez to leave Leicester; Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham chasing

Riyad Mahrez has left the Algeria national team camp in order to complete a transfer from Leicester.
The Algerian Football Federation has given Mahrez permission to return to Europe to formalise a move.
The Leicester winger has been eyed by a host of clubs over the summer, with AS Roma having already had three bids rejected for the 26-year-old.
Chelsea and Manchester United have been linked with Mahrez this summer, while Arsenal could also make a move after their disappointing start to the season.
A statement on www.faf.dz read: “Leicester City’s Algerian international Riyad Mahrez, who is currently with the national team in Sidi Moussa to prepare for the double confrontation against Zambia for the 2018 World Cup qualifiers, was authorised by the national coach Lucas Alcaraz and the Algerian Football Federation to make an express trip to Europe to formalise on Thursday his transfer to his new club.
“The national team will fly without him on Thursday morning to Lusaka to face Zambia on Saturday.”