Mahrez to discuss future with Leicester boss Claude Puel 

The Algerian international was heavily linked with a move during the summer transfer window after officially handing in a transfer request.
Now the Leicester Mercury are reporting the foxes midfielder is set to hold talks with Claude Puel regarding his future.
Since the former Southampton boss took over at the King Power Stadium in October, the 26-year-old has been in sparkling form, scoring 6 times and contributing a further 5 assists.
Following an impressive New years day victory over Huddersfield Town, the Frenchman spoke of his prized asset…
“I like this player and I’d like to keep our best players. We will ask him the question, for me I am happy to play with the team with Riyad, with Jamie Vardy and others,”
“You say the word, speculation. I would like to keep all my best players”
Having been an integral part of Leicester City’s title-winning side, Mahrez will surely have a huge desire for more silverware. Claude Puel will have a difficult task of holding onto the player as the January transfer window draws on.
The Foxes have no need to sell, as shown by a £32m bid that Roma had rejected during the summer. Manchester United and Chelsea are sure to be keeping an eye on developments as the Premier League rivals look to improve their squads over the coming month.