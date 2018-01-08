Mahrez advisor dismisses Liverpool transfer rumours as ‘nonsense’

Riyad Mahrez’s advisor says reports that the winger was close to signing a deal with Liverpool are ‘nonsense’.
A transfer was said to have been agreed between Leicester City and Liverpool, with the Reds supposedly paying €55 million for Mahrez and the player set to undergo a medical on Sunday.
However, the advisor told Algerian sports paper Le Buteur that news of the deal was a total fabrication.
“I read some media reports about Riyad making an eventual move to Liverpool,” he said.
“But if you want the truth, we don’t know anything about this. Until there is proof to the contrary, there has been no official contact with Liverpool.
“I was surprised to hear so much nonsense suggesting Riyad had already signed a deal with Liverpool.
“He has been far away from England, in Dubai for a bit of a rest. He has not been able to sign anything – he has been totally cut off from the world of football.
“Riyad is a very important part of Leicester’s squad. They have promised him that he can leave if the club that wants to buy him meets their asking price.
“I think that if he does leave Leicester it will happen close to when the transfer window closes. The negotiations will surely take a lot of time.”
Mahrez helped the Foxes win the 2016 Premier League title and he was a key part of their run to the Champions League quarter-finals the following season.
He has been strongly linked with numerous clubs including Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea and his advisor admitted that Mahrez does eventually want to move on from the King Power Stadium.
“I can confirm that Riyad still wants to leave Leicester for a big club,” he added.
“However, we must wait for firm offers to come in for this to happen.
“Riyad is very ambitious. But you can be sure that he won’t try to force through a move just so he can leave.
“Despite all that has been said about his future transfer, Riyad remains completely focused on playing for Leicester.
“He isn’t concerned about the rumours doing the rounds, even though I’ve no doubt they annoy him.
“But as long as no deal is done he will continue to be fully committed to Leicester, just the way he has always been.”