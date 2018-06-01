Zidane’s odds to be next Chelsea boss tumble as interest in Sarri cools

Former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is priced at just 4/1 to become Chelsea’s next manager.
Maurizio Sarri was widely tipped to take over from Antonio Conte this summer, but Sky Sports has claimed his problems with the Italian football authorities have put the Blues off.
The most recent issue saw Sarri fined €20,000 and handed a two-game ban for alleged homophobic abuse of former Manchester City boss Roberto Mancini.
The former Napoli chief denied the charge but was banned as a result of ‘directing extremely insulting epithets at the coach of the opposing team’.
Chelsea finished fifth in the Premier League last season and won the FA Cup, but Conte is still expected to leave Stamford Bridge.
Zidane was immediately linked with the job after stepping down as Madrid manager and bookmakers have reacted by slashing his odds to join the London club. The Frenchman has won the Champions League in the last three seasons with Los Blancos.
Conte does have one year remaining on his current contract and could yet end up staying at Chelsea if they can’t appoint a suitable replacement.