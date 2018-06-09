Lyon star Nabil Fekir’s move to Liverpool ‘will be done’ says FFP president

Lyon forward Nabil Fekir has already completed his Liverpool medical and the deal will go through, according to French Football Federation president Noel Le Graet.
A tally of 23 goals and nine assists in all competitions has seen the Reds, Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid go after signing Nabil Fekir. The Merseyside club wanted to sign the 24-year-old in the summer transfer window and are believed to ahead of Bayern and Atletico in signing Nabil Fekir.
According to The Telegraph, members of Liverpool medical department spent two days in France to help Nabil Fekir complete his medical. The Premier League club and Lyon agreed £53 million deal and the English club have also agreed personal terms with the forward.
They say the transfer did not go ahead as per their plan. French Football Federation president Noel Le Graet, now remains hopeful the deal can be completed before France fly out to Russia fo the 2018 FIFA World Cup, starting June 14.
“I saw Nabil this morning for 15 minutes. He is a boy who has his feet on the ground. He is in the middle of negotiations and I think that it will be done,” French Football Federation president Noel Le Graet told Le Progres.
“That does not prevent him from being very focused on the French national team. He was in very good spirit. It would be better that his transfer be done before the departure for Russia, but he does not seem worried.
“He seemed optimistic on the matter because the medical that he underwent was positive. With a transfer, it is always like that. Each party tries to enforce their price, bring it down or bring it up. As soon as there is a little hitch… that is all part of the game.”
Midfielders Naby Keita and Fabinho’s deal to Liverpool has already been confirmed. Now they are close to the capture of Nabil Fekir.