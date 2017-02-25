Lyon open to selling Arsenal target Alexandre Lacazette this summer

Arsenal have been linked with a move for the Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette in the past.
Apparently, Arsene Wenger is thought to be looking at the Lyon attacker for quite some time and is keen on signing him this summer.
The Gunners have often been undone due to the lack of cutting edge upfront over the last seasons and Wenger is ready to address that this summer.
According to latest reports, Lyon are now ready to consider offers for their star players at the end of this season. Club chief Aulas has confirmed that if there is a substantial offer for one of their stars and the player is keen on the move, Lyon will not stand in their way.
He said: “If a player wants to leave and the offer is acceptable, we won’t stand in the way.”
Recently, Lacazette confirmed that the time is right for him to move elsewhere and continue his development as a footballer. The striker went on to confirm that he is considering a summer transfer.
I think that the right moment has arrived to leave. I think that this summer I will need a change of scenery and [to] discover something else, still with the idea of advancing and progressing in terms of football and as a person.
Lacazette has been at Lyon since 2009 and has scored 118 goals for them in 256 appearances. The French striker has scored 26 goals in 29 games this season. He is regarded as one of the best strikers in Europe right now and would be a much-needed upgrade on Giroud.
Furthermore, his versatility, flair and playing style fits right in at Arsenal as well. On paper, it could be a perfect signing if Arsenal can pull it off.